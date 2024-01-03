Key Trail Connections Contribute to Greater Vernon’s Status as Trails Capital of BC

The Regional District of North Okanagan is very pleased to announce the acquisition of a 4.2km section of the former Grey Canal irrigation flume from Coldstream Ranch for a future recreational trail.

Construction has also recently concluded on two key trail projects:

• a 900m connection for the Grey Canal Trail between the Turtle Mountain and Bella Vista/Okanagan hills sections. This was a key “missing link” for this portion of the Grey Canal. The land was acquired in 2021 by the City of Vernon and RDNO, and RDNO received a $110,000 grant from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport through the Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative, administered by the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, to develop the trail.

• a 1.3km section of the Kal/Crystal Waters Trail, allowing access between Bailey road, under Hwy 97 to Kekuli Provincial Park and the Okanagan Rail Trail. This project received $210,000 in funding from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and helps to link the Rail Trail to the communities of Predator Ridge and Sparkling Hills Resort.

The completion of remaining portions of these regional trails is a key goal in the Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces Master Plan, adopted in 2022.

“Investments in tourism infrastructure projects like the Grey Canal and Kal/Crystal Waters Trails are good for visitors, good for communities and good for the economy,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “The tourism investments we’ve made in regions throughout the province are linking communities together and creating a more vibrant British Columbia for everyone.”

The Grey Canal was a former irrigation waterway that helped sustain the development of farm land in Greater Vernon from about 1906 to 1970. At one time it spanned 50km between Lavington and Okanagan Lake and supplied water to the largest irrigation district in BC. The recently acquired parcels present a valuable opportunity for the RDNO to continue to protect sensitive ecosystems and historical/cultural features, as well as connecting people and communities. Note that the newly acquired Coldstream Ranch section is not yet open to the public, as RDNO requires approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.

"We are thrilled to have acquired another section of the historic Grey Canal to ensure its protection for generations to come," said Bob Fleming, Chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee, RDNO.

The RDNO acknowledges the collaboration and support of the Coldstream Ranch throughout the acquisition process. Part of the agreement ensures that Coldstream Ranch will continue to have access through the property to adjacent rangelands for cattle grazing. This successful partnership reflects a shared commitment to building capacity and support for sustainable and diverse natural spaces and trail networks, and the well-being and prosperity of our community.

A ribbon cutting / Grand Opening will take place for these new sections in Spring of 2024.

