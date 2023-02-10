KFD and RCMP investigating late night fire at construction site on St. Paul Street

At approximately 10:30 pm yesterday evening, the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Centre received reports of smoke coming from a multi-story building in the 1400 block of St. Paul St.

The first arriving officer confirmed moderate smoke showing from a multi-story building under construction. Initial crews were able to locate, knock down and contain a fire on the 1st floor of the structure limiting damage to a section of the 1st floor.

The building was unoccupied as it is still in early stages of construction. There were no injuries to the public or fire personnel.

The fire is considered suspicious and will be investigated today by KFD and RCMP.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 5 engines, 2 ladder trucks, a rescue unit, command unit, safety unit and 26 fire personnel. RCMP, BCAS, Fortis Gas and Electrical were on scene assisting as well.