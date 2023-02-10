KFD and RCMP investigating second suspicious structure fire in past 24 hours

Just before 6:00 am the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple reports of a fire in the 400 block of Bernard Avenue.

The first arriving officer reports a fire in an alcove at the rear of the building. The fire was quickly knocked down before it could extend into the rest of the structure. The building’s fire alarm alerted other businesses to the fire and the few business occupants of the building safely evacuated without injury. Crew’s gained access to two affected units of the building to confirm there was no extension and ventilated both units.

There was moderate fire damage to the exterior of the structure and minor smoke damage to the interior of the two affected units.

The fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated by KFD and RCMP today.

The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with 5 engines, 1 rescue unit, 1 ladder truck, a command vehicle and a safety unit including 26 fire personnel. RCMP responded as well.

At approximately 10:30 pm yesterday evening, the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Centre received reports of smoke coming from a multi-story building in the 1400 block of St. Paul St.