KFD and RCMP want everyone to be safe this Halloween

The Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP have teamed up to offer spooktacular Halloween tips to make this year’s trick or treating celebrations fun and safe for everyone in our community.

Halloween safety tips:

Choose a costume that is bright, visible and without long trailing fabric that could catch a flame

Provide children with flashlights or glow sticks so cars can easily see them

Stick to the sidewalk: do not jaywalk and stay to one side of the street at a time

Have an adult or an older teenager accompany young children trick-0r-treating

Keep all decorations away from open flames, especially dried flowers, crepe paper and cornstalks and haybales

Use a battery-operated candle in your jack-o-lantern

Ensure exits remain visible and are not obstructed by Halloween decorations.

Ensure costumes with fake weapons are easily identified as fake

Check that a mask does not block the child’s vision or sightlines

Teach children to stop, drop and roll if their costume catches fire

Make sure all smoke alarms in the home are working Have parents check all candy before being consumed: candy wrappers that have been damaged or have been tampered with should be discarded

“Firecrackers and recreational fireworks are not allowed in the City of Kelowna,” said Jason Twamley, Fire and Life Safety Educator and Inspector with the Kelowna Fire Department. “Only licensed firework technicians with an event permit may fire firework. Not only can they be dangerous to an inexperienced operator and those observing, but they also pose a significant fire risk with surrounding trees, grasses and dry areas. This year is especially dangerous due to the dry conditions we are experiencing so late into the fall. A small spark can create a significant fire in very little time.”

“Our officers will be out patrolling neighborhoods on Halloween night,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna. “We encourage everyone to be extra vigilant during Halloween. Keep an eye out in your neighborhood and if you see something suspicious or a dangerous situation, call 9-1-1. We all want to make Halloween a safe and fun holiday for everyone.”