KFD battle Monday afternoon structure fire on Cambro Road.

At approximately 12:04pm on the afternoon of April 3rd, Kelowna Fire Dept (K.F.D) responded to an Alarm at 144 Cambro Road (Cascades Recovery INC.). The first arriving officer reported the building was full of smoke with possible 2 missing employees.

Fire crews response was upgraded to a 3rd alarm. Both missing employees were located and no injuries reported. The fire is believed to have started on a large conveyor belt consisting of recyclable materials.

Crews are said to have quickly extinguished the blaze with minor damage and the cause is under investigation.

K.F.D responded with 5 Engine crews, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Rescue truck, 1 Safety officer 1 Command unit and 23 personnel.