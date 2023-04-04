KFD battle Monday afternoon structure fire on Cambro Road.
At approximately 12:04pm on the afternoon of April 3rd, Kelowna Fire Dept (K.F.D) responded to an Alarm at 144 Cambro Road (Cascades Recovery INC.). The first arriving officer reported the building was full of smoke with possible 2 missing employees.
Fire crews response was upgraded to a 3rd alarm. Both missing employees were located and no injuries reported. The fire is believed to have started on a large conveyor belt consisting of recyclable materials.
Crews are said to have quickly extinguished the blaze with minor damage and the cause is under investigation.
K.F.D responded with 5 Engine crews, 1 Ladder truck, 1 Rescue truck, 1 Safety officer 1 Command unit and 23 personnel.
RCMP asking for assistance in locating wanted, Luke RussellThe Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 46-year old Luke John Russell.
Renee Merrifield's MLA MinuteThe carbon tax.
Dan Albas MP ReportCivil Service continues to grow under the Trudeau government.
Do or die for the Rockets after game 3 loss to ThunderbirdsMuch like the previous two games in their best-of-seven series with the Kelowna Rockets, the Western Conference’s top-seeded Seattle Thunderbirds were able to pull away in the third period of their first-round series.
Warriors take edge in playoff battle against VipersThe West Kelowna Warriors used a three-point effort from Dylan Brooks to help in a 5-2 victory in Game #3 of their Interior Conference Quarter Final series over the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday night at Kal Tire Place and hold a 2-1 series lead.
Kelowna City Council highlights for April 3Here are the notable topics discussed by Kelowna City Council on April 3, 2023.
Penticton City Council highlights for April 4Here are the notable topics discussed by City of Penticton Council on April 4, 2023.
Open burning season closes April 15 within five RDOS Fire Protection AreasOpen burning of permitted burning materials closes at midnight on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).
District of Summerland Council highlights for April 3Here are the notable topics discussed by District of Summerland Council on April 3, 2023.