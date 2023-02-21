KFD called to early morning house fire: investigated as suspicious
Shortly after 7:00 AM this morning, the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre received a report of a fire in a house in the 200 block of Rutland Road South.
The first arriving officer reported a small fire inside a single family residence. Crews quickly knocked down the fire and contained the damage to the room of origin.
There were no occupants found inside the structure and there were no injuries to the public or firefighters.
The fire is suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP today.
The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit and a command unit including 15 fire personnel.
