KFD called to late night bush fire

At approximately 10:30 pm Wednesday, September 7, the Kelowna Regional 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a grass fire along the Gillard Creek Forest Service Rd. in the upper mission area of Kelowna.

Two bush trucks an Engine a Tender and command vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

The first arriving officer reported a 40’ by 30’ rank two bush fire with wind driven embers.

Crews extended hand lines and started extinguishment. Once the fire was knocked down a guard was dug around the perimeter. Due to the flying embers the area was checked for hot spots, non-were found. Quick action by the crews prevented it from becoming a much larger event.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an abandoned campfire.

The original caller stayed on scene and assisted us with locating the fire. The fire was located approximately 40’ from the road in a small ravine on the north side of Gillard Creek FSR.

Camp fires are not allowed in the city of Kelowna.