KFD Crews called to early morning reports of smoke inside KGH

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to a report of smoke in the Centennial building at Kelowna General Hospital around 5:34 am this morning (Tuesday, January 24).

Officials from Interior Health released this statement to AM 1150 about the morning ordeal:

"Interior Health can confirm that KGH is investigating what triggered a fire alarm at the hospital earlier this morning. It is believed to be an electrical issue. There was no fire or impact to patient care. The local fire department still did respond and we appreciate their quick response even though it was not required in this case."

First arriving crews say with the assistance of KGH security and maintenance personnel they were able to locate an HVAC fan motor that had overheated and charred. The damage was said to be isolated to the HVAC equipment. Crews searched the surrounding area to insure no spread of heat or fire. There were no injuries reported.

Kelowna Fire Dept responded with 5 Engines, 2 Ladders, 1 Rescue unit, and 1 Command unit along with 23 personnel.