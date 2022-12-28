KFD douse afternoon trailer fire along Commonwealth Road

At approximately 12:10am on Dec 27th, the Kelowna Fire Dept responded to multiple reports of a trailer fire at 415 Commonwealth Road.

First arriving crews reported a large fifth wheel type trailer in an RV park that was fully involved, including a propane tank that was venting, and nearby fences that were on fire as well. Crews deployed 2 hose lines, and were able to quickly knock the fire down and prevent it from spreading. The trailer suffered significant damage, and was a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Kelowna Fire Dept responded with 3 Engine crews, 1 water tender, 1 rescue unit, 1 safety unit, and 1 command unit along with 16 personnel. Lake Country Fire Department responded with an additional water tender and 2 personnel to assist.

Crews reported the owner was not in the trailer at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.