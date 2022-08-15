KFD douse brush fire near Acadia Street

At approximately 2:15 pm yesterday (Sunday, August 14) Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple reports of black smoke near the end of Acadia St.

Crews located a 50 ft. by 50 ft. brush fire, rank 2 in intensity. No structures were threatened and crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire without injury to firefighters or the public.

The fire is deemed accidental and had started from a homeless camp.

The Kelowna Fire Dept. responded with 3 engines, a bush truck and a command unit including 15 fire personnel. RCMP also assisted and BCWS had ground crews and air support on standby.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to be careful with any ignition source and that all fires are currently banned within the Kamloops Fire Centre due to the dangerous fire conditions. Campfires are also prohibited within the City of Kelowna at all times of the year.