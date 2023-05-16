KFD douse Monday evening shed fire: cause under investigation

Just before 6:00 pm Monday evening, Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple 911 calls reporting a large shed on fire in the 2000 block of Parsons Rd.

The first arriving officer reports a large fire with exposure to a travel trailer.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire before it consumed the trailer, however an 80ft X 30ft shed which contained 3 snowmobiles and 1 personal watercraft were consumed along with another travel trailer.

There were no injuries to firefighters or the public.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department initially responded with 5 Engines, 1 Tender and a Command Unit including 23 fire personnel. RCMP and BCAS were on scene assisting as well.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents that campfires/backyard fires are not permitted in the City of Kelowna. If you see a fire please call 911.