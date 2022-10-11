KFD douse structure fire on June Springs Road

At approximately 2:57pm on the afternoon of Oct 10th, Kelowna Fire Dept responded to multiple reports of a structure fire that had spread to the surrounding brush at 4519 June Springs Roadd. First arriving crews reported a large structure had burnt to the ground and strong winds had spread the Rank 3 fire into the trees moving East.

The Fire was reported at approximately 2 hectares in size. Crews deployed along the North and South flanks to limit spread. BCWS responded with 2 helicopters and 1 ground crew to assist Kelowna Fire Dept personnel. Crews remained on scene through out the night extinguishing hot spots. The fire is currently under investigation to determine a cause.

Kelowna Fire Dept responded with 4 Engine crews, 4 Bush trucks, 2 water Tenders, 1 Command unit and 30 personnel.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.