KFD give update on morning wildfire along Mission Creek

At approximately 10:30 am this morning several smoke sightings were called in to the Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre for a wildfire burning along Mission Creek. Crews were able to locate a fire approximately 100ft X 200ft, on the south slopes of Mission Creek, above Creekside Rd, and below Dunster Rd in the East Kelowna neighborhood.

The fire quickly ran up the steep grade with the occasional tree candling. Crews were deployed along the east and west flanks, as well as the south end of the fire by Dunster Rd to bring it under control.

BC Wildfire Service assisted with a helicopter to drop water along the flanks of the fire. There were no injuries to Firefighters or the public and no loss of property. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 5 engines, 3 bush trucks, 1 water tender, a command unit and a Deputy Chief, for a total of 27 KFD personnel.

RCMP, BCAS, and the Salvation Army responded as well to assist the Fire Department. The Kelowna Fire Department would like to thank the public for being diligent in reporting fires.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.