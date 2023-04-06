KFD knock down early morning brush fire

Shortly after 3:00 am this morning the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received calls advising of a fire near Verde Vista Road.

The first arriving officer reports a wildfire approximately 75ft X 150ft, rank 1 and 2 in severity on a steep incline.

Crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire. The fire is deemed accidental and is being rechecked again this morning.

There were no injuries and no structures were impacted.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 2 engines, 2 bush trucks and a command unit including 11 personnel.

We would like to remind the public that campfires are not permitted within the City of Kelowna and to be aware that conditions are dry for this time of year.