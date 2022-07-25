KFD knock down pair of structure fires on weekend

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a pair of structure fires early Friday evening (July 22) and late Saturday afternoon (July 23).

At approximately 2:45 PM Friday the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Centre received a 911 call reporting smoke in the attic and coming from the eaves of a residence in the 2100 block of Lynrick Rd.

The first arriving Officer reported moderate smoke coming from the eaves of the structure. Crews entered the structure and extinguished a small fire in the attic area. Fire damage was contained to the roof structure of the residence.

The residence was being renovated at the time and the cause of the fire is accidental. All occupants exited the residence without assistance and without injury.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit and a command vehicle including 15 personnel.

At approximately 4:30 pm on Saturday multiple 911 calls reported a Structure Fire in the 1800 Block of Country Club Drive.

Fire responded with 3 Engine companies 1 Paid on call Engine company 2 Ladders Trucks a Rescue truck and Command vehicle.

Upon arrival smoke and Flame were visible on the back-side balcony of a 6 story Residential Apartment building that was difficult to access. Crews made an interior attack to the 6th floor using the standpipe water system. Two suites had to be breeched on the 5th and 6th floor to extinguish fire that appeared to start on the Balcony of the 6th floor suite. No residents were home in either unit when fire broke out.

No injuries were reported and there was extensive water damage from the sprinkler system to all floors.

10 Crew members and 2 Engines are remaining on scene doing overhaul.