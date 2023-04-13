KFD put out early morning residential shed fire
At approximately 3:10 am (Thursday, April 13) the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received a call for a shed on fire close to a residential structure in the 1900 block of Bowes street.
The first arriving crew reported a small shed on fire at the rear of a single family residence. The fire was extinguished quickly. The fire extended to a wooden fence and a patio covering that was attached to the home. The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and is under investigation as to the cause. RCMP attended the scene. There were no injuries reported.
Kelowna fire department responded with 2 engines, 1 command vehicle and 9 fire personnel
-
British Columbians encouraged to prepare for climate-related hazardsAs warmer weather approaches, British Columbians are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of climate-related hazards, such as floods and wildfires, which are becoming increasingly common.
-
Vees players named to all three BCHL year end all-star teamsThe BCHL has announced the year-end all-star teams for the 2022-23 season.
-
City of Penticton says don’t forget, permits required for secondary suitesWith the provincial government signaling it will allow secondary suites across British Columbia, the City of Penticton building department is reminding residents that building permits are still required.
-
City of West Kelowna Council highlights for April 11Here are the notable topics discussed by West Kelowna City Council on April 11, 2023.
-
Gazebo installation planned for McKergow Meadows in ColdstreamA new gazebo is being installed at McKergow Meadows from April 17 to May 4, 2023.
-
District of Coldstream Council highlights for April 11Here are the notable topics discussed by District of Coldstream Council on April 11, 2023.
-
Boyko off to the prosKelowna Rockets goalie to play for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL.
-
Penticton Farmers Market returns on SaturdayWatch for road closures.
-
Lake Country RCMP arrest suspect and recover high end toolsThe case involves a string of thefts dating back several months.