KFD put out early morning residential shed fire

At approximately 3:10 am (Thursday, April 13) the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received a call for a shed on fire close to a residential structure in the 1900 block of Bowes street.

The first arriving crew reported a small shed on fire at the rear of a single family residence. The fire was extinguished quickly. The fire extended to a wooden fence and a patio covering that was attached to the home. The fire is deemed suspicious in nature and is under investigation as to the cause. RCMP attended the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Kelowna fire department responded with 2 engines, 1 command vehicle and 9 fire personnel