KFD put out hedge fire in Rutland: believed to be caused by fireworks

At approximately 10:00 pm Tuesday, the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a large cedar hedge on fire next to Moraine Park which is located on Moraine Court in Kelowna’s Rutland area.

The first arriving officer reported a large cedar hedge approximately 50’ long, a 40’ tall pine tree and two small boats on fire. Quick action by the crews prevented the fire from spreading to any structures associated with the property. Ash and embers traveled throughout the neighborhood. Witnesses at the scene reported several youths were discharging fireworks in the park at the time of the fire. This is considered the cause.

KFD responded with three engines and a command unit. Several R.C.M.P. members also attended the scene.

The use of fireworks is strictly prohibited with in the city of Kelowna.