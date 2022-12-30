KFD quickly contain Thursday night fire inside business on Bernard Avenue

At approximately 10:30 pm the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a general fire alarm for a business in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue. This was followed by a neighboring business reporting an audible alarm and light haze of smoke in his business. The alarm assignment was upgraded to a structure fire.

The first arriving officer reported moderate visible smoke inside the building. Crews gained access and located a fire in the middle of the unit. The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire damage was contained to the area of origin. There was minor structural damage to an interior wall and some smoke damage to the interior of the building.

Initial findings indicate the cause of the fire is electrical in nature. KFD inspectors will be investigating today to determine the cause.

KFD responded with three engines, a ladder truck, rescue unit and command vehicle with 15 personnel.