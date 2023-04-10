KFD respond to 15th floor fire at downtown highrise early Saturday morning

At 1:30 am on April 8, Kelowna Fire Department crews responded to alarms in a multi-story residential Highrise apartment building.

While crews were on route, fire officials say it was confirmed there was a fire on the 15th floor with smoke in the hallway. Attack crews were sent to the 15th floor and found a fire in the bedroom of an apartment. The fire was contained to the bedroom with smoke damage to the apartment involved. The sprinkler system had contained the fire and caused extensive water damage to multiple floors.

A resident of the apartment sustained burns to hands and was transported to Hospital by BCAS. Crews worked on minimizing water damage after the fire was confirmed to be out. RCMP assisted with evacuation on the lower floors. RCMP requested transit buses for Evacuated residents of the apartment building to stay warm.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue truck, 1 ladder truck,1 command vehicle, and 15 fire personnel on scene initially. A 4th engine staged with 4 fire personnel within 15 minutes

BCAS, and Fortis also responded

KFD says the Fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature and the cause is undetermined