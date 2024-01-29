KFD respond to early morning fire on Bernard

At approximately 4:40am this morning January 29th Kelowna fire dept dispatch center received multiple calls of a structure fire at 1826 Bernard Ave. First arriving officer reported visible flames around the front entrance of the residence. The fire was quickly extinguished with minimal damage to the exterior of the home and small extension into the attic.

The fire is deemed suspicious at this time and is currently under investigation by RCMP and Kelowna Fire Dept to determine a cause.

Kelowna Fire Dept responded with 3 Engine crews, 1 Rescue crew, 1 command unit and 15 personnel.