KFD respond to pair of brush fires set 30 minutes apart

At approximately 6:30 am Saturday (October 29) the Kelowna Regional Dispatch Centre received multiple calls reporting a large brush fire in the 2600 block of Enterprise Way.

The first arriving officer reports a 30 ft by 30 ft brush fire near the creek along the rail trail. The fire consumed an encampment for persons experiencing homelessness.

All occupants had left the scene prior to the arrival of crews. The cause of the fire is suspicious.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze with Enterprise Way being shut down for a short period of time.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with two Engines, two Bush trucks and a Command Unit as well as RCMP and City Bylaw.

At approximately 7:00 am a second fire was reported in the 2300 block of Hwy 97. The first arriving officer reports a small fire in an encampment for persons experiencing homelessness.

Approximately 10 persons were in the encampment at the time of the fire however there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is accidental.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with a Bush truck, one Engine and a Command Unit.

KFD wants to thank the public for notifying their Dispatch Centre in a timely manner and appreciate the help.