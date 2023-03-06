KFD respond to "suspicious'" bush fire in Kelowna's downtown Saturday night
At approximately 7:15 pm (March 4, 2023) the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center started to receive multiple 911 calls reporting a grass fire in the Ellis St. and Manhattan Dr. area of downtown Kelowna.
The first arriving crew located a 20’ x 10’ area of grass and bush on fire on the Sunset Park Trail, behind Telus Park off Manhattan Dr.
The fire had also extended to two large pine trees. Given the fires location, crew had to advance approximately 350’ of hose line to reach the fire. It was quickly extinguished. The fire did not spread to any exposures. It is deemed suspicious in nature. RCMP attended the scene. KFD responded with two engines and a command vehicle with 9 personnel.
