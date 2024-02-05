KFD responds to apartment fire along Pacific Court

Shortly before 3:00 am this morning the Kelowna Fire Department responded to alarms at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Pacific Crt.

The first arriving officer reports smoke on the third floor and the alarm was raised to a structure fire response.

The building was evacuated.

The initial responding crew encountered a fire in the kitchen of a unit on the third floor.

The fire had been knocked down by the occupants using fire extinguishers. Extinguishment was confirmed by fire crews.

All residents were able to evacuate. 1 male resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and transported to KGH by ambulance.

The fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation.

All residents except those from the affected unit were allowed to return after the building was ventilated and checked for air quality.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit, a ladder truck and a command unit including 16 fire personnel. RCMP and BCAS were on scene assisting as well.