KFD responds to morning structure fire near Valleyview Road

At approximately 11:00 am (September 14) the Kelowna Fire Department Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a home in the 200 block of Valleyview Rd in Kelowna’s Rutland area.

The first arriving officer confirmed smoke was coming from the soffit area at the front of a residential structure.

The four plex structure was vacant. The building was boarded up and security fencing had been installed. Crews accessed the property and breached the front door. They entered to find a fire in the middle of the living room on the top floor of the A side unit. The fire did cause damage to the floor area of the home. Crews extinguished the remaining fire and ventilated the interior. The fire is deemed suspicious and will be investigated by KFD investigators. The RCMP have also been advised.

KFD responded with three engines, Rescue unit, Command vehicle and 17 personnel.