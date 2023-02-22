KFD supporting 'Pink Shirt Day'

Bullying has too long been a problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online. This year, Pink Shirt Day’s goal is to lift each other up by encouraging compassion, empathy, and kindness.

Kelowna Fire Department personnel will be wearing pink shoulder flashes on their uniforms in support of Pink Shirt Day.

About Pink Shirt Day

Pink Shirt Day originated in 2007, when Travis Price and David Shepherd, two high school students from Nova Scotia, learned that a Grade 9 student had been bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. Shortly after, both students distributed pink shirts to their fellow students in solidarity. This act of kindness sparked what is now known as Pink Shirt Day—an international anti-bullying movement.

For more information, visit https://www.pinkshirtday.ca/