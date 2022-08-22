KFD take down brushfire believed to be caused by children

At approximately 7:00 P.M. Yesterday (Sunday, August 21) Kelowna Fire Dispatch center received multiple calls for a brush fire in the area of Ballou and Moubray Roads.

First arriving crew reported a column of white smoke 200 feet up the hill side. Crews pulled a 200-foot hose line to get to the base of the hill and extended the line with forestry hose to the fire. They found a 20’ by 20’ rank two fire. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent the fire from spreading up the hill. Crews built a guard around the fire and thoroughly soaked the area with water.

The fire was said to be caused by young kids making a fire.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, a bush truck and a command unit along with 18 fire personal. BCAS, RCMP also attended.

Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind residents that there is no burning permitted in the city of Kelowna and that the forest in and around Kelowna is very dry.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.