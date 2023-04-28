KFD to host annual open house for first time since 2019: new location

Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) will host its annual open house event on Sunday, May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to noon in the former Costco parking lot located at 2479 Highway 97.

Supporting the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society, this year’s free family-fun event will feature multiple agencies including Kelowna RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Wildfire Service, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Big White Fire Department, Central Okanagan Emergency Support Services, City of Kelowna Bylaw Services and YLW Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF).

“With so many public safety agencies joining us this year, the event will be bigger and better than ever,” said Kelowna Fire Prevention Officer Paul Johnson. “It’s a great opportunity for residents to meet the first responders within our community, learn about fire safety and emergency services, and get up close to some of the equipment we use while doing our work.”

Attendees will have the chance explore fire trucks, police cars and other emergency vehicles, while learning about emergency preparedness and fire prevention, including how to FireSmart their homes and property.

Salvation Army volunteers will be serving coffee and a pancake breakfast, by donation, with proceeds going to Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society (KPFCS). The registered non-profit society raises funds for local, provincial and national charities and programs, including the Free Snacks for Students initiative at nine elementary schools in Kelowna.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be the first in-person open house since 2019. Historically the event was held at Kelowna Fire Station No. 1. However, this year more space is required to accommodate the expanded festivities. The event typically attracts nearly 1,500 people and raises approximately $2,500 for KPFCS.