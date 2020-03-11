KGH Foundation Postpones Public Event for Stroke

In light of recent recommendations by the B.C. Ministry of Health and in consultation with Interior Health, the KGH Foundation has opted to postpone the public ‘town hall’ gathering for Stroke this Thursday, Mar. 12. The event was to be hosted at Kelowna General Hospital.

In an email to donors and event attendees, KGH Foundation CEO, Doug Rankmore explained, “While the risk to your health and safety remains very low, adopting a proactive and preventative approach is most aligned with our organizational mission.”

Rankmore goes on to say, “We are no less committed to championing a new era in stroke care at KGH for all those that call the southern interior of B.C. home. We are grateful for and encouraged by the remarkable response to this event from our community. Please stay tuned as we share more information in the coming days.”

A new date for the event has not been scheduled at this time.