KGM offering thanksgiving meal to those who need it most

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is hosting a Thanksgiving meal for their clients on October 8th at their shelters and serving a Thanksgiving lunch outside the library parkade for the unhoused community.

KGM’s kitchen team and volunteers have been busy cooking 30 turkeys, 16 hams, 250 pounds of potatoes and over 50 assorted pies and seasonal desserts in anticipation to serve 500 special meals.

Amber Webster, KGM Director of Emergency Services, says, “in the face of adversity, KGM seeks to humbly serve those that are experiencing homelessness by caringly providing a meal that is festive and fulsome. As an organization, we strive to create space for safety, belonging, and hope for all.”

Local volunteers have dedicated their time to beautifully decorate Kelowna’s Gospel Mission shelters dining rooms, creating a festive space for Thanksgiving Day. As is tradition, community members have sent in encouraging messages on KGM’s Thanksgiving placemats to inspire those who will be sitting around the table sharing a meal. As well as dignitaries, MP Tracy Gray, MLA Renee Merrifield and MLA Norm Letnick will help serve a meal at the Leon Ave Shelter. A huge thank you to our volunteers for all their help, and to those who will help serve the meal at the KGM shelters and outreach.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Thanksgiving and help is greatly appreciated. To donate, visit their website www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate or call (250) 763-3737.