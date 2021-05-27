Kids and adult sports set to resume games

Drive by any park in the city around the dinner hour and you'll see kids doing skills and drills in a variety of sports including soccer, baseball, lacrosse, football and more.

Coming soon, many leagues will resume playing games, as the province opens up in a multi stage plan.

Kelowna Risk Manager Lance Kayfish says that's all good news.

"The other big change of course is adults are allowed to return to sport in both training and playing. So, we are expecting to see a big run on field bookings as people get back to the activities they love."

Kayfish says the city will support sports teams any way they can, and when the time comes for spectators, they'll be ready.

"I know a lot of people are looking forward to getting back to watching kids play sports. We'll be keeping our eye on provincial health orders and directions from Dr. Bonnie Henry."

Kayfish adds, the city has had many of its programs on hold as well and many of those are re-opening too.