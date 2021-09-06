Kids mask up at desk on first day of school

Expect a big number of new cases of COVID-19 across British Columbian tomorrow.

No new COVID-19 data was available on this Labour Day, which is common on long weekends.

This means the numbers will be over four days.

Even though officials have noted dips in the number of people who get tested over long weekends, the latest modelling data suggests case numbers could approach record levels by the end of the month.

As kids head back to school, grades 4 to 12 will have to wear masks at their desks, in hallways and in other indoor spaces.

Younger kids, in kindergarten to Grade 3, are encouraged to wear a mask indoors and on the school bus, but they don't have to.

Physical distancing is no longer required, though schools may take measures to prevent crowding if they choose to.

Children or teens will be required to do a daily health check and stay home if they're sick.

In the event of an exposure, public health officials will notify parents or caregivers if their child was determined to be a close contact.

Online and homeschooling is still an option.