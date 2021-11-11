Killiney Beach Do Not Consume Removed

In consultation with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has rescinded a Do Not Consume Notice (issued Sept. 2) for residents served by the Killiney Beach water system. With the removal of the Do Not Consume notice, all water from the tap is considered safe and water quality is within acceptable Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

This affects approximately 295 properties serviced in the Killiney Beach subdivision located off Westside Road.

The entire water system has been thoroughly flushed, chlorine-dosed and a detailed assessment of the system infrastructure and reservoirs has been completed as the system was compromised by the structural fire-suppression efforts for the White Rock Lake wildfire.

Engineering Services manager Travis Kendel says “We thank all Killiney water customers for their patience and understanding throughout this ordeal as we have been working towards restoring safe, drinkable potable tap water. This has been a major inconvenience for all and we want residents to know that we and Interior Health keep their health and safety at the paramount as we worked through the process to remove all water quality advisories.”

For information visit the Regional District website water system webpage (rdco.com/water) or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.

The Regional District’s six water systems provide service to just over 1,100 connections for residents in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas.

