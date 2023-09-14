Killiney Beach partial water interruption notice

Some customers of the Killiney Beach Water System primarily along Kildare Way should be aware of an emergency water service outage on Thursday, September 14, 2023 as Regional District crews complete an emergency repair.

The work is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will impact water service for approximately 50 properties on the following roads:

1. Kildare Way

2. Westside Road - 9564, 9574, and 9584

3. Killarney Way- 305, 309, 313, 319, and 325

4. Hodges Road - 9514, 9524, 9534, 9544, and 9554

5. Blaney Place

Please note that the time of service restoration is an estimate only and may vary. A roadside notice will be put up in advance of the work. It’s anticipated only those customers listed will be affected by the water service interruptions.

It is recommended that on the day of the water interruption impacted customers:

Shut off hot and cold faucets and any equipment that requires water; Store sufficient drinking water for the anticipated period of interruption; Isolate the supply to hot water tanks; If not isolated, avoid running hot water as impurities could be drawn into the hot water tank and may cause problems with its operation; Fill a bathtub or other large container with water to use for toilet flushing and only flush when absolutely necessary; and Use anti-bacterial hand sanitizer for hand washing.

After the service interruption and once water supply has been restored, it is recommended that affected customers run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

Following completion of the work, a precautionary Water Quality Advisory will be in place until further notice for those affected properties. All water intended for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, making beverages, ice or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute or customers should use a safe alternative to water from the tap such as bottled or distilled water.

After completion of the repair, RDCO staff will flush the distribution system to remove any impurities which may have entered during the repair.