Killiney Beach Water Quality Advisory removed

After consulting with Interior Health, the Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a Water Quality Advisory for residents served by the Killiney Beach water system.

Turbidity in the system water source is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. As a result, the precautionary Water Quality Advisory that has been in place since August 9, 2023, has been removed for the 295 properties connected to the Killiney Beach water system in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The Regional District provides water service to just over 1,100 connections in six service areas.

For information visit rdco.com/water or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@rdco.com or 250-469-6241.