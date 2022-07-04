iHeartRadio

Kin Beach reopens

Kin Beach on Ok Lake

The Water Quality Advisory  issued for Kin Beach has been lifted and the beach has been re-opened to the public. All Water Quality Advisory signage has been removed from the beach.

The City of Vernon says thank everyone for their patience and understanding while the beach was temporarily closed.

For more information regarding beach water quality, please visit the Interior Health Authority’s website.

