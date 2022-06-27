iHeartRadio

Kin Beach Temporarily Closed

kin-beach

Due to higher than allowable bacterial counts, a Water Quality Advisory has been issued for Kin Beach.

Kin Beach will be temporarily closed until further testing can determine water quality has returned to an acceptable level.

Signs have been posted at Kin Beach advising that swimming is not recommended at this time. The water quality for the beach will continue to be monitored and the public will be advised when it is safe to resume swimming in the area.

The City thanks everyone for their patience and understanding.

For more information regarding beach water quality, please visit Interior Health website at: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/RecreationalWater/Pages/Public-Beaches.aspx

