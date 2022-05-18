Kiwanis Celebrates 75 Years of Providing Support to Children and Youth in the Central Okanagan

The Rotary Centre for the Arts was buzzing with excitement as the Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan announced that Kiwanis, in partnership with the KGH Foundation and the Central Okanagan Foundation, has contributed over $500,000 during the last three years from the Kiwanis Legacy Fund to a variety of child and youth servicing agencies in our community.

Wendy Falkowski, Club Finance Committee Chair and Past President said “Kids need Kiwanis, and the very fact that these agencies exist underscores that. That is why our club is making changes to attract new members. Kiwanis has served the Central Okanagan for 75 years. More members will help us to continue and build this legacy.”

The club announced several new initiatives to encourage growth in membership. Recognizing that the club serves beyond the City of Kelowna, the name is changed from Kiwanis Club of Kelowna to Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan. In addition, a new format is being introduced allowing for Club Satellites. Club Satellites make it easier for smaller, special interest groups to form under the umbrella of the main club.

The club welcomed two new members as Kiwanis past PNW Governor Greg Holland installed Chis Cartwright of KSS and Emily Cabrera of UBC-O.

Several of the organizations supported by Kiwanis presented displays showing how the funds have helped them benefit the children and youth of our community. Appetizers were prepared by the Okanagan Chefs Association and served by youth members of the KSS Owls Football Team. The Okanagan Chefs Association created and currently administers the Chefs in the Class Program with funds from Kiwanis. Chris Cartwright, Coach for the KSS Owls, was awarded with the “Kiwanis Everyday Hero Award”. The award is to honor an individual who goes above and beyond in service for the benefit of children in our community. Chris is proud of the T.O.U.G.H program supported by Kiwanis and subscribed to by all KSS athletes. T.O.U.G.H. is a character-building aspect to sports at KSS. Coach Chris said “I am excited about the prospect of introducing Kiwanis’ Key Club leadership program to the students in the coming school year”.