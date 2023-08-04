KLO Bridge to close for two hours today
The bridge on KLO Road near Spiers Road in East Kelowna will be closed to all traffic for two hours starting around 2 p.m. today.
The closure is necessary to complete repairs so that the bridge can resume two-way traffic flow.
The bridge was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic Thursday afternoon after a vehicle impact caused significant damage to the barrier assembly.
Drivers are asked to be aware of the reduced traffic flow for the foreseeable future and to follow the direction of signs and crews working in the area. Crews working on site appreciate the patience of drivers and others in the area.
More updates will be provided as the work progresses.
-
Embrace FireSmart Practices amidst Ongoing Wildfire Season: RDNOThe recent increase of wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre serves as a reminder that the wildfire threat is still ongoing and residents should take preventative actions before heading out of town for late-summer getaways.
-
Whitevale Water – Updated Outdoor Water Restrictions: RDNOThe Government of BC has issued a Level 5 Drought for the Bessette Creek watershed under the Water Sustainability Act. Bessette Creek continues to be severly impacted by the hot, dry conditions and many locations in this watershed are seeing historic low flows.
-
RDOS: FireSmart Backcountry and Camping Safety RemindersAs we head into the long weekend, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) FireSmart team is reminding residents and visitors about the importance of taking extra fire safety precautions both at home and in the backcountry.
-
Prepare for extra foot traffic and road closures during Peach FestivalWith the return of Peach Festival next week, attracting thousands of people downtown for five full days of free entertainment, residents are encouraged to take transit, walk or ride bikes to the festival site wherever possible.
-
Coldstream Raises the Progress Pride FlagThe District of Coldstream will host the Vernon Pride Society at the Coldstream Cenotaph Park on Tuesday August 8, 2023, at 1:30 pm, to raise the Progress Pride flag in recognition of Pride Week from August 7-13, 2023.
-
FireSmart Information at Kalamoir Regional ParkJoin RDCO Parks staff on Thursday, August 10 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Kalamoir Regional Park to find out about the actions underway to prevent and reduce the risk of wildfire within the park boundary.
-
Tracy Gray In Your Service Report: The attack on natural health productsOne of the top items that local residents, small businesses, and health professionals have reached out to me on recently is proposed federal policies which will affect natural health products (NHPs).
-
RDCO Board report for August 3Highlights of the Regional Board Meeting – August 3, 2023
-
Fatal Collision on SpringfieldThe Kelowna RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Springfield Road at Quigley Road at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Thursday August 3, 2023.