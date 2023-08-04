KLO Bridge to close for two hours today

The bridge on KLO Road near Spiers Road in East Kelowna will be closed to all traffic for two hours starting around 2 p.m. today.

The closure is necessary to complete repairs so that the bridge can resume two-way traffic flow.

The bridge was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic Thursday afternoon after a vehicle impact caused significant damage to the barrier assembly.

Drivers are asked to be aware of the reduced traffic flow for the foreseeable future and to follow the direction of signs and crews working in the area. Crews working on site appreciate the patience of drivers and others in the area.

More updates will be provided as the work progresses.