KLO Cougars girls basketball team claims provincial gold

The KLO Cougars Grade 9 Girls basketball team made school history this past weekend at Provincials in Port Moody. Thr Cougars secured first place and brought back gold for the first time ever as Provincial Champions. Sister coaches Lori Ausenhus and Deena James led the team to their final game victory this past Saturday with an 89-29 win over G.W. Graham Grizzles.

Four players from KLO were honoured with the following awards:

Best Defensive Player: Omelia Brown

All Stars: Jasmin Guarasci and Kim Enero

Tournament MVP: Cali Ausenhus

The KLO Cougars went undefeated in their regular season. Both coaches say they are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication these girls displayed, and credit it to outstanding team chemistry both on and off the court.

Head Coach: Lori Ausenhus

Ass’t Coach: Deena James

Team: Cali Ausenhus, Omelia Brown, Jasreet Dhesi, Kim Enero, Jasmin Guarasci, Suzy Kandil, Sarah Kershaw, Tess Kirus, Juliet Nicholson, Jodacy Schimmelmann, Abby Schleppe, Teagan Wagner