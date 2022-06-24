KLO Creek Regional Park reopens

KLO Creek Regional Park is open again for visitors according to the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO). Located off McCulloch Road in East Kelowna, the park was closed by the RDCO June 14 due to spring freshet-fueled high-water levels in the creek and nearby trail.

While there has been some reduction in Mission Creek, the recreational Mission Creek Greenway trail remains closed from the Peck Road parking area upstream to the Saskatoon trail below the Field Road entrance to Scenic Canyon Regional Park. As well, the underpasses at Lakeshore Road, Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges will remain closed until water levels go down and any damage can be repaired.

Greenway users should continue to use caution and only safely cross at the Truswell Road, Lexington Drive and Casorso Road intersections. Motorists are asked to watch for those crossing in these areas until the underpasses are open again.

During spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise suddenly. The RDCO reccomends people and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake are also asked to keep their wakes and speed down to help reduce shoreline soil erosion and watch for floating debris that may enter the lake during the spring runoff.

For more information contact Parks Services at 250-469-6232 or email parks@rdco.com.