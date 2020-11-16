The KLO Neighbourhood Association (KLONA) says over-development in South Pandosy is a serious concern.

The group clams the city is ignoring zoning bylaws and the Official Community Plan. They also say the city is putting a burden on an area already dealing with overloaded infrastructure.

"Most people don't realize that last year on their tax bill, was a levy," says Brent Warne with the KLNA. "It was called the Infrastructure Levy that council had to put on everybody in Kelowna's taxes to pay for these developments. It's because they didn't have enough funding to be able to carry out the capital plan that was necessary. Now I for one, I don't want to be subsidizing somebody's million dollar condo on the lake."

Warne says over-development will put an incredible strain on infrastructure and roads.

"We've been seeing things such as traffic density. With the amount of "hyper-development" that's being proposed, the traffic and the parking is just going to get worse. I am would hate to be one of the folks from Upper or Lower Mission that have to commute to work through the Pandosy-Lakeshore area, because I tell you it's going to get much worse."

The KLONA has scheduled a news conference for 11am at the Boyce-Gyro Beach parking lot.