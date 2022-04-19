KLO Road Closed Next Week between Lakeshore and Tutt

Beginning Monday April 25 until Thursday May 5, KLO Road between Lakeshore Road and Tutt Street will be closed in both directions for utility work and paving. Crews will be working between the hours of 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., with the road remaining closed for the entirety of the project which includes restoration to the roadway, curbing and vegetation updates.

A detour will be in place from KLO to Tutt St. and Pandosy, and Lakeshore to Richter.

Every effort shall be made to minimize disruptions during construction. Patience and cooperation of motorists during this work is appreciated.

As the weather warms, construction season is getting underway. All residents are encouraged to be aware of new and temporary signs that may be posted along their routes, plan their trips and give themselves extra time. Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.