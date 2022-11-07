Know Before You Go

The Province is advising drivers of snowfall warnings for many of B.C.'s major highways.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, Highway 5 from Hope to Kamloops, and Highway 97C from Merritt to Kelowna.

Snowfall warnings are also in effect for the Cariboo, Columbia, Kootenay and Peace regions.

The Province's highway maintenance contractors are out in force during this storm system. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and its maintenance contractors monitor weather forecasts and assess conditions through frequent patrols to determine how to best treat roads and protect travellers.

Drivers travelling within any of these regions, or between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, should ensure their vehicle is equipped with winter tires. Tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling in the most challenging winter weather conditions. Commercial vehicle operators should carry chains.

Crashes can be prevented when motorists are prepared and drive according to conditions. Some helpful tips for travelling in winter driving conditions are:

* Check the weather forecast and consider postponing travel. If travel is necessary, wait until conditions improve or more routes become available.

* There are approximately 500 cameras providing nearly 1,000 unique highway webcam views throughout the province. Research the current road conditions before you leave at @DriveBC on Twitter or: www.DriveBC.ca

* Wear comfortable clothing that does not restrict movement while driving. Bring warm clothing, such as winter boots, coat, gloves and hat, in case you need to get out of the vehicle.

* Have an emergency plan. Ensure your vehicle is equipped with a full tank of fuel, a windshield scraper and snow brush, food and water, a first-aid kit and other emergency supplies.

* Do not panic if you get stuck or stranded. Stay with your vehicle for safety and warmth.

* If you have a cellphone, call for roadside assistance. For emergencies, call 911.

Learn More:

For resources about how to stay safe on the road this winter, visit Shift into Winter: www.shiftintowinter.ca

Know before you go and check road conditions: www.DriveBC.ca