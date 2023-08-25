Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain parks reopen

City staff have completed their safety and accessibility assessments in Knox and Dilworth Mountain parks and they are now re-opened to the public. Residents and visitors to our region are reminded to exercise caution when accessing trails and treed areas in fire impacted areas as there can be weakened trees and areas of unstable ground. Park visitors should follow sanctioned trails to ensure their safety and protect the park from further risk.

“We know how much our residents rely on these parks for recreation and wellbeing and are relieved to be able to re-open them now that we know it is safe to do so.” says Parks Services Manager Blair Stewart. “As these are early days in returning to normal operations during a significant fire event, we also want to remind visitors to the park remain vigilant and stay on designated trails to protect our parks from further wildfire risk.”

Knox Mountain Drive remains closed to vehicle traffic due to ongoing dry conditions and heightened risk of fire, as has been the case since the Knox Mountain fire in early July. Knox Mountain Drive regularly closes to vehicle traffic in summer months as grass, trees and underbrush can easily ignite when conditions are this dry. The closure helps reduce the risk of accidental human-caused fires and will remain in effect until City staff have assessed that it is safe to reopen the road.

Parks operated by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan and by other local governments may still be closed, such as the Stephens Coyote Ridge Park and Glenmore Dog Park. Visit cordemergency.ca for updated information on all parks still impacted by local wildfires.

Residents are reminded that campfires and barbecues are not allowed in City or Regional District parks. Smoking and vaping are also prohibited.

Park users and park neighbours are asked to be vigilant. Anyone who notices smoke or fire in any park should immediately call 9-1-1 to speak to the fire department or *5-5-5-5 on your cell phone for the BC Wildfire Management Branch.

For information on City parks, beaches and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.