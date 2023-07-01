Knox Mountain Fire Evacuation Orders downgraded to alerts: Central Okanagan Emergency Operations

Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts and will remain in effect for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas. City of Kelowna has closed Knox Mountain Park until further notice.

BC Wildfire reports the Knox Mountain Fire is held, however, the fire remains active and is being monitored overnight by BC Wildfire and Kelowna fire crews.

Residents on alert should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Some things to get ready include gathering key documents and medication, a list of key phone numbers, an evacuation plan including a plan for pets and animals, having a full tank of gas in the car and a 72-hour emergency kit. Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared for more tips on how to get ready.

A map showing the list of roads and properties under evacuation alert can be viewed at cordemergency.ca/map.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the Knox Mountain area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

______________________________________

Original (July 1, 2023) 4pm

Due to a wildfire in the Knox Mountain area, Evacuation Orders have been issued for residents in the Knox Mountain and Poplar Point areas. All residents must leave the area immediately.

RCMP and COSAR are assisting with tactical evacuations in the areas of Poplar Point, north of Knox Mountain Park Drive, including Knox Mountain Park.

Another tactical evacuation is underway in Magic Estates, from Rio Drive south to Magic Estates Drive, in all areas west of Clifton Drive.

An Evacuation Alert is in place for the remainder of Clifton Road area and the community of Wilden to Upper Canyon Drive north to Union Drive.

map of evacuation Order and Alerted areas as result of the wildfire on Knox Mountain: COEO

Kelowna Fire Department crews are dealing with the priorities of the incident.

An evaluation of the situation is underway and specific details will be released as they are confirmed and the map updated. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts.

New information will be released to the media as soon as it becomes available. Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid Knox Mountain Park area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties

Please only call 911 in case of emergency

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)

RCMP say Those who have been evacuated are asked go to the Salvation Army located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

Due to a fire in the Knox Mountain Park area, an Evacuation Order has been issued for residents in the Poplar Point and Knox Mountain areas. All residents must leave the area immediately. Please refer to the interactive map on CORDemergency.ca where you can search by your street address to determine if you are affected or not.

Evacuation Order is in place for 448 properties:

Chaplin Rd

Herbert Heights Rd

Knox Mountain Dr

Poplar Point Dr

Avonlea Way

Caliburn Crt

Camelot Crt

Clifton Rd (238 - 250)

Comus Pl

Highgate Crt

Knightsbridge Way

Lambeth Crt

Magic Dr

Merlin Crt

Pendragon Pl

Rio Dr (1195 - 1240)

Rio Dr S

Wizard Crt

Woodcrest Crt

Woodpark Cres

Woodpark Crt

Woodwind Crt

An Emergency Support Services Centre has been opened at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. It is very important for evacuated property owners to register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) online at ess.gov.bc.ca in order to be contacted about the status of their property. Evacuees should register even if they do not need ESS support. This is how we obtain official contact information.

Evacuation Alert is in place for 899 properties:

BENNETT RD

BOPPART CRT

CLEAR POND CRT

CLEAR POND PL

CLIFTON CRT

CLIFTON LANE

CLIFTON RD (124 - 154)

CLIFTON RD N

ECHO RIDGE DR

FOREST EDGE DR

FOREST EDGE PL

KYNDREE CRT

LEDGE ROCK CRT

LOCHVIEW RD

LOST CREEK CRT

LOST CREEK LANE

LOST CREEK PL

LYNN CRT

PRINCE EDWARD DR

RED ROCK CRT

RED SKY CRT

RED SKY PL

RIALTO DR

RIO DR (1252 – 1285)

ROCKY POINT DR

RODONDO PL

SHEERWATER CRT

SKY CRT

SKYLAND DR

SPLIT PINE CRT

SUMMER WOOD DR

TERRACE DR

TINA CRT

TRIPLE TREE PL

UPPER CANYON DR

UPPER CANYON DR N

WILDEN RIDGE DR

Residents on alert should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Some things to get ready include gathering key documents and medication, a list of key phone numbers, an evacuation plan including a plan for pets and animals, having a full tank of gas in the car and a 72-hour emergency kit. Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared for more tips on how to get ready.