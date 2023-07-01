Knox Mountain Fire Evacuation Orders downgraded to alerts: Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
Evacuation orders have been downgraded to alerts and will remain in effect for properties in Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas. City of Kelowna has closed Knox Mountain Park until further notice.
BC Wildfire reports the Knox Mountain Fire is held, however, the fire remains active and is being monitored overnight by BC Wildfire and Kelowna fire crews.
Residents on alert should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Some things to get ready include gathering key documents and medication, a list of key phone numbers, an evacuation plan including a plan for pets and animals, having a full tank of gas in the car and a 72-hour emergency kit. Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared for more tips on how to get ready.
A map showing the list of roads and properties under evacuation alert can be viewed at cordemergency.ca/map.
Emergency response personnel request that the public:
- Avoid the Knox Mountain area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties
- Please only call 911 in case of emergency
- For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca
- Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency
- A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)
______________________________________
Original (July 1, 2023) 4pm
Due to a wildfire in the Knox Mountain area, Evacuation Orders have been issued for residents in the Knox Mountain and Poplar Point areas. All residents must leave the area immediately.
RCMP and COSAR are assisting with tactical evacuations in the areas of Poplar Point, north of Knox Mountain Park Drive, including Knox Mountain Park.
Another tactical evacuation is underway in Magic Estates, from Rio Drive south to Magic Estates Drive, in all areas west of Clifton Drive.
An Evacuation Alert is in place for the remainder of Clifton Road area and the community of Wilden to Upper Canyon Drive north to Union Drive.
map of evacuation Order and Alerted areas as result of the wildfire on Knox Mountain: COEO
Kelowna Fire Department crews are dealing with the priorities of the incident.
An evaluation of the situation is underway and specific details will be released as they are confirmed and the map updated. Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.
Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts.
New information will be released to the media as soon as it becomes available. Emergency response personnel request that the public:
- Avoid Knox Mountain Park area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties
- Please only call 911 in case of emergency
- For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca
- Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency
- A public information line is available at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)
RCMP say Those who have been evacuated are asked go to the Salvation Army located at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.
Due to a fire in the Knox Mountain Park area, an Evacuation Order has been issued for residents in the Poplar Point and Knox Mountain areas. All residents must leave the area immediately. Please refer to the interactive map on CORDemergency.ca where you can search by your street address to determine if you are affected or not.
Evacuation Order is in place for 448 properties:
- Chaplin Rd
- Herbert Heights Rd
- Knox Mountain Dr
- Poplar Point Dr
- Avonlea Way
- Caliburn Crt
- Camelot Crt
- Clifton Rd (238 - 250)
- Comus Pl
- Highgate Crt
- Knightsbridge Way
- Lambeth Crt
- Magic Dr
- Merlin Crt
- Pendragon Pl
- Rio Dr (1195 - 1240)
- Rio Dr S
- Wizard Crt
- Woodcrest Crt
- Woodpark Cres
- Woodpark Crt
- Woodwind Crt
An Emergency Support Services Centre has been opened at the Salvation Army at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. It is very important for evacuated property owners to register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) online at ess.gov.bc.ca in order to be contacted about the status of their property. Evacuees should register even if they do not need ESS support. This is how we obtain official contact information.
Evacuation Alert is in place for 899 properties:
- BENNETT RD
- BOPPART CRT
- CLEAR POND CRT
- CLEAR POND PL
- CLIFTON CRT
- CLIFTON LANE
- CLIFTON RD (124 - 154)
- CLIFTON RD N
- ECHO RIDGE DR
- FOREST EDGE DR
- FOREST EDGE PL
- KYNDREE CRT
- LEDGE ROCK CRT
- LOCHVIEW RD
- LOST CREEK CRT
- LOST CREEK LANE
- LOST CREEK PL
- LYNN CRT
- PRINCE EDWARD DR
- RED ROCK CRT
- RED SKY CRT
- RED SKY PL
- RIALTO DR
- RIO DR (1252 – 1285)
- ROCKY POINT DR
- RODONDO PL
- SHEERWATER CRT
- SKY CRT
- SKYLAND DR
- SPLIT PINE CRT
- SUMMER WOOD DR
- TERRACE DR
- TINA CRT
- TRIPLE TREE PL
- UPPER CANYON DR
- UPPER CANYON DR N
- WILDEN RIDGE DR
Residents on alert should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Some things to get ready include gathering key documents and medication, a list of key phone numbers, an evacuation plan including a plan for pets and animals, having a full tank of gas in the car and a 72-hour emergency kit. Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared for more tips on how to get ready.