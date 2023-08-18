Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park close
Due to proximity to active fire zones, Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park will be closed to the public immediately.
Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain parks are large, naturalized areas within the city. All trails and access points are closed to all users until further notice.
All other city parks, outside of current evacuation zones, remain open at this time.
For more information on City programs and services currently impacted by the wildfire response, visit: https://www.kelowna.ca/our-community/city-kelowna-wildfire-service-impacts
IR #10 EMERGENCY DO NOT CONSUME ORDERWESTBANK: Due to the proximity of the McDougall Creek Wildfire to the pump house on WFN IR#10, WFN Utilities staff are removing the chlorine toners from this location to ensure the health and safety of first responders and the general public.
All West Kelowna recreation services suspended until further noticeThe City of West Kelowna is suspending all of its indoor and outdoor Recreation and Culture services until further notice due to the local state of emergency for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
Canada Post delivery services impacted by wildfiresCanada Post Media Advisory: Delivery services in some parts of British Columbia affected due to wildfires
Curbside collection suspended until further noticeDue to extreme fire conditions across the region and the closure of the Glenmore Landfill, all curbside collection of garbage, yard waste and recycling is suspended until further notice.
Extreme fire hazard forces closure of majority of regional parksThe Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) has closed the majority of regional parks due to the extreme fire hazard in the region.
Evacuation Alert Upper Park Rill WildfireAn Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen due to the threat of wildfire.
Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for the entire Rose Valley Water Service AreaThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a precautionary Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the entire Rose Valley Water Service Area due to the McDougall Creek Wildfire.
BC Premier David Eby statement on wildfire situation in BC"Our hearts are with the people, communities and First Nations adversely affected by wildfires in B.C. It was a devastating evening fighting fires and working to protect people and homes, with extremely difficult and rapidly evolving conditions continuing today.
stay of Okanagan Lake: RCMPThe Kelowna RCMP is directing citizens to stay off Okanagan Lake and out of the way of aircraft fighting the fires.