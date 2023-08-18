Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park close

Due to proximity to active fire zones, Knox Mountain Park and Dilworth Mountain Park will be closed to the public immediately.

Knox Mountain and Dilworth Mountain parks are large, naturalized areas within the city. All trails and access points are closed to all users until further notice.

All other city parks, outside of current evacuation zones, remain open at this time.

For more information on City programs and services currently impacted by the wildfire response, visit: https://www.kelowna.ca/our-community/city-kelowna-wildfire-service-impacts