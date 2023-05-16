Knox Mountain Park closures this weekend for annual Hill Climb event

The Knox Mountain Hill Climb takes place this weekend on both Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21. The base of Knox Mountain, Crown Lookout and Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to the public other than ticket holders starting on Thursday until Monday. The Apex Trail will remain accessible to hikers and bikers during this time via the north trailhead entrance. For more information about the event, visit knoxmtnhillclimb.ca.

Knox Mountain Drive will be fully closed starting on Thursday, May 18 at noon for setup until Monday afternoon. The park will remain open to visitors until the end of the day on Friday, May 19, though the following parking restrictions will be in effect:

· Main parking area: closed from Friday, May 19 until Monday, May 22.

· Poplar Point Drive parking area: closed from Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 22 at noon.

· North side of Broadway Avenue: parking restrictions in effect from Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. until Monday, May 22.

The Knox Mountain Disc Golf Course will be closed to the public for the weekend starting on Thursday as event campers arrive. The Knox Mountain Park Dog Park will also be closed for the weekend starting on Friday.

Organizers anticipate that the park will be fully accessible to visitors by approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, May 22, though event takedown may still be ongoing in the park.

Find more Kelowna parks, beaches and public spaces to explore at kelowna.ca/parks.