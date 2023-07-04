Knox Mountain Park stays closed 

Knox Mountain Park remains closed to the public, including Knox Mtn Drive, the dog park and the path to Paul’s Tomb, following the wildfire that began in the park on Saturday, July 1.

Field assessments with Kelowna Fire Department and Parks staff were done Tuesday morning and it was determined that the area is not yet safe to fully open the park to the public. While the fire is officially classified as under control, hazards remain in the areas that no longer have an active fire, such as sink holes caused by burning tree roots.

“There are hotspots, and wildfire risk in the park is still high. It’s really important that people abide by the closure notice. Unfortunately, the public are still entering the park and there have been close calls between firefighters and individuals ignoring the closure,” says Tara Bergeson, Urban Forestry Supervisor.

While the City of Kelowna wants residents to be able to access and use our outdoor amenities, the City’s priority remains to extinguish the fire completely and reduce the risk of a flair-up in the park and to nearby residential neighbourhoods. Kelowna Fire Department and Parks staff will continue to assess the park day-to-day and will reopen the park when safe to do so.

Failure to comply with the closure can result in fines up to $500.