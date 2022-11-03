Knox Mountain Park Traffic delays expected for event

This weekend, the School of Hard Knox 2022 BC Provincial Cyclocross championship comes to Knox Mountain Park. The event is set to take place Sunday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m-5 p.m. Full event information can be found at chainline.ca/provincials.

To accommodate the event, parking restrictions will be in effect at Knox Mountain Park this weekend. From 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday, the main parking lot at the base of the mountain, between Broadway Avenue and the first access gate, will be closed.

Event spectators and other members of the public are invited to park along Broadway Avenue, or in the Poplar Point Drive parking area.

For the most up to date road work, road closures and potential delays visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.