Knox Mountain Park wildfire mitigation beginning this week

A wildfire mitigation project is taking place in the east section of Knox Mountain Park beginning this week until late spring.

Park users are advised that large equipment, work crews and transport vehicles will be active throughout the area during this time.

Access from Cara Glen Way will be unavailable, and trails may be closed without advance notice.

Park users are required to follow all work signs, keep dogs on leash and use caution when accessing trails until the work is complete.

Some trails may be inaccessible throughout the project.

This project will help to reduce fire hazards in Knox Mountain Park. In the event of a wildfire, these actions will help reduce severity of the fire, providing a better opportunity for firefighters to manage it.